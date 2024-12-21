FY2026 EPS Estimates for Transcat Cut by Northland Capmk

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Transcat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 16th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRNS. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.25.

TRNS stock opened at $105.75 on Thursday. Transcat has a 1 year low of $94.29 and a 1 year high of $147.12. The stock has a market cap of $972.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.87.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). Transcat had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Transcat by 95.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

