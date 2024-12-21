Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 18,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

