Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,397 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 337,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after buying an additional 121,223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 77,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. This trade represents a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,461,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

