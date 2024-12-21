Wellington Management Group LLP Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,598 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 362.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 99.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 274.7% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 2.6 %

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

