Wellington Management Group LLP Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,819,000 after acquiring an additional 184,210 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 60.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $1,342,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $176.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $189.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.