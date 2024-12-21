Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,822,000 after buying an additional 115,561 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $38,909,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,267,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $483.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.69.

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 50.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,107. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

