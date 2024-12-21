Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 28,088 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,088 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.53.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.46 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,837 shares of company stock worth $13,124,245. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.