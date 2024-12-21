Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 388 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 23.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 15.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,176,000 after buying an additional 1,604,822 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,930,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Samsara by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,506,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,741,000 after buying an additional 138,702 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,784 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,200. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $4,484,148.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,152. This trade represents a 81.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,439,925 shares of company stock valued at $72,045,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

IOT opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 1.53. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $57.51.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

