Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $488,000 Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NextDecade by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.95 on Friday. NextDecade Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

