168,557 Shares in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 168,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.17% of ADC Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 129.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,500,000. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $1.96 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $189.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Report on ADC Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at ADC Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,145,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,962,964.48. The trade was a 0.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.