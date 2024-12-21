Wellington Management Group LLP Has $277,000 Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,422 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 181.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 79,857 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE CCL opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $27.17.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

