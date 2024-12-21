Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 253,342 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 95.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 629.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

