Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 491,805 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VMC opened at $263.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

