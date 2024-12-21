Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Graham were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 80.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $3,568,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth $2,743,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 358.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 100.0% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Price Performance

NYSE:GHC opened at $877.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $889.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $663.47 and a one year high of $974.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GHC

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.