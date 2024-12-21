Wellington Management Group LLP Has $520,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 129.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after buying an additional 2,299,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,044 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,382,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,733,000 after acquiring an additional 863,624 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,130,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after acquiring an additional 699,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,082,000.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

