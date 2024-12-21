HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in HUYA by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 price target on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

NYSE HUYA opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $701.58 million, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.60. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

