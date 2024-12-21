Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 2,916 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $110.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average is $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

