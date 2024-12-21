Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 29,791 Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) by 134.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.16% of Lexeo Therapeutics worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,763,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after buying an additional 599,203 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 777,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 355,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,348,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,629.50. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $80,550. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ LXEO opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $207.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

