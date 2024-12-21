Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of MeiraGTx worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 142.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MeiraGTx by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MeiraGTx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

MeiraGTx Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $480.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.25.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.