Wellington Management Group LLP Has $629,000 Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FULC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FULC. Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $234.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

