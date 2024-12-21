Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $431.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,346,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after buying an additional 6,483,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3,278.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 555,382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.