US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius began coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on USFD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. US Foods has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $72.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in US Foods by 332.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

