Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius initiated coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

SYY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Sysco stock opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. Sysco has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,480. This trade represents a 26.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,279 shares of company stock worth $2,786,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. State Street Corp raised its position in Sysco by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,449 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 103.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,226 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,240,000 after buying an additional 1,997,895 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,900,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

