Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MARA were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of MARA by 173.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,389,070. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at $43,149,031.50. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,686. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MARA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

