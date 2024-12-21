TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPO. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.81.

CMPO opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $17.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 55,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $904,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,496,947.60. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 34,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $557,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,068 shares in the company, valued at $21,356,704.32. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,660 shares of company stock worth $2,921,066. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 693.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

