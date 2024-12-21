Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 63,296 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,632,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,511,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 835,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $132.36 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $143.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $959,600.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,307,396.90. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,879 shares of company stock worth $2,424,167 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on YUM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

