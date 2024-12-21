News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on News from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

News Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of News

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.35. News has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of News by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 95.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in News by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in News by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

