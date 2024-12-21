Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Innospec Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.09. Innospec has a 1 year low of $103.97 and a 1 year high of $133.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average of $116.96.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.13 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Innospec

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $127,222.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,721.76. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 503.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth $233,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

