Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $32,000 Holdings in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,332 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Metagenomi were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Metagenomi in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the second quarter worth $66,000. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Metagenomi by 165.0% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metagenomi in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S lifted its position in Metagenomi by 3.5% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Metagenomi from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metagenomi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ:MGX opened at $4.05 on Friday. Metagenomi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

