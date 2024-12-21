Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NYSE SENS opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The firm has a market cap of $273.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow acquired 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,310,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,210.05. This represents a 2.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan bought 124,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $47,474.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,960.72. The trade was a 5.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 179,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 48,267.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167,970 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 85,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

