Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $221.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $187.00.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W upgraded Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.70.

Expedia Group stock opened at $184.75 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $192.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $481,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $472,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $250,078,000 after purchasing an additional 144,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $233,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

