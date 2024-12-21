BOX (NYSE:BOX) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

NYSE BOX opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. BOX has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.86.

In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,720.75. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $155,548.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,983.12. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,898. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

