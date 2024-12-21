BILL (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BILL’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BILL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BILL from $58.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. BILL has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.27 and a beta of 1.72.

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,685. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 30.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BILL by 377.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BILL by 15.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 1,167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

