Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $85,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.64 and a 12-month high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

