EVERTEC’s (EVTC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

EVTC opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $42.21.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 7,890 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $276,702.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,872.66. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $138,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,316. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,199. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in EVERTEC by 866.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

