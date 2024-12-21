Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has $126.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -109.05 and a beta of 1.60. Q2 has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $1,109,747.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,931,968.06. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $543,652.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 218,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,173,530.52. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 988.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 7,878.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 108.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

