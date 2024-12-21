Morgan Stanley Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $166.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Up 1.3 %

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 59.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.