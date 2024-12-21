Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TScan Therapeutics were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 148,414 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $515,000. Checkpoint Capital L.P. purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,110,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.79. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $26,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,050. The trade was a 12.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCRX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

TScan Therapeutics Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

