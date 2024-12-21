Citigroup Begins Coverage on ON (NYSE:ONON)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ON from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.77.

ONON stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. ON has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON by 214.8% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,716,000 after buying an additional 642,894 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ON by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 71,436 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in ON by 248.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 154,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,467 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

