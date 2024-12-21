Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $577,000 in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 58,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 67,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $960.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $35.77.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.