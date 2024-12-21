473,090 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 473,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.93 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 46,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $47,464.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,667.10. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 51,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $48,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,289.76. This trade represents a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,173 shares of company stock valued at $119,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

