Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Formula One Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94 and a beta of 0.18. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $96.89.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,351.05. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $76,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,824 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.