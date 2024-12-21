FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on FinWise Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINW. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $6,209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FinWise Bancorp by 25.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.