Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 1,615,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,313 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,580,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,106,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 587,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

