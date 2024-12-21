Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average of $191.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.