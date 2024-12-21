Ycg LLC Has $65.80 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ycg LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.1% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $224.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.05 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

