Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 5,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $224.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.83 and its 200 day moving average is $191.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.05 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.