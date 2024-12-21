InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.43% of InMode worth $34,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 982,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 115,492 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of InMode by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 720,750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in InMode by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 421,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 53,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Performance

InMode stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

