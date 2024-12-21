Maiden Cove Capital LLC Takes $781,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $224.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $144.05 and a one year high of $233.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

