Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 4,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 68,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 38,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $224.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.05 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

